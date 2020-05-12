State police arrested a Greensburg-area man Tuesday for allegedly saying he and his buddies "have a bullet waiting" for Gov. Tom Wolf if the governor doesn't reopen businesses closed for the COVID-19 pandemic.

Rocco Anthony Naples, 28, of Pleasant Unity, Westmoreland County, will be charged with the third-degree felony of threats and other improper influence in official and political matters, plus the misdemeanors of making terroristic threats and harassment.

State police in York County filed the charges Tuesday, according to court records.

State troopers in Greensburg arrested Naples on Tuesday, according to a news release. He was not in York County Prison or Westmoreland County Prison on Tuesday night.

This is the cover photo from the "Rocco Rock Anthony" Facebook page, identified by state police as belonging to Rocco Naples, who is accused by police of threatening to "have a bullet" for Gov. Tom Wolf

Naples has not yet been arraigned on the charges or had bail set, court records indicate.

Charging documents allege Naples was upset because Wolf has closed down businesses around the state but kept his own business — all under the umbrella of Wolf Home Products — up and running.

Naples was incorrect about that, however, according to Wolf's press secretary, Lyndsay Kensinger.

Wolf Home Products does not have a state waiver to remain open during the pandemic, and Wolf has not been associated with Wolf Home Products since 2015, when he put the business in a blind trust, Kensinger told The York Dispatch.

According to charging documents, Naples called the company's customer-service line on Friday and threatened the governor.

'Bullet waiting': The customer-service representative he spoke with sent an email to her supervisor that read, "Customer called in stating he was angry about Governor Wolf closing their companies but keeping his open, he said that him and a couple of his buddies have a bullet waiting for (Wolf) if he keeps them closed."

Documents state authorities tracked down Naples using the phone he called from, as well as through the Westmoreland County Probation Office and from Naples' Facebook page, which is named "Rocco Rock Anthony."

"It is believed an arrest warrant is appropriate in the interest of public safety and due to the severity and nature of the threat made toward the Governor," charging documents state.

'Reprehensible': York County District Attorney Dave Sunday said anyone who threatens such violence will be prosecuted.

"I will not tolerate this type of behavior by anyone, toward anyone," he told The York Dispatch.

Sunday said he will defend and uphold citizens' constitutional right to free speech and assembly.

"Threatening violence, attempting violence or committing violence is not only against these constitutional principles and the laws of the Commonwealth, but reprehensible, criminal and will be fully prosecuted by this office," Sunday said.

A phone number for Naples could not be found on Tuesday night, and he did not immediately respond to a Facebook message seeking comment.

