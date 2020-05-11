CLOSE Protesters rally outside of Gov. Wolf’s home in Mount Wolf, Saturday, May 2, 2020. York Dispatch

A Chanceford Township woman fired a gun at her husband, and the bullet went through a neighbor's front door and shattered the rear glass door, according to Pennsylvania State Police.

Connie Schwemmer, 55, is charged with attempted homicide, aggravated assault and discharge of a firearm into an occupied structure, all felonies.

Police responded to the incident around 8:50 p.m. Friday in the 100 block of Pond Road.

Connie Schwemmer (Photo: Submitted)

Schwemmer's husband, George Schwemmer, told police that when he got home from visiting his daughter, his wife began to punch his face, broke his phone and smashed his windshield, police said.

George Schwemmer then fled to his neighbor's house and tried to call 911, and Connie Schwemmer took a handgun and shot at him once, according to state troopers.

"The bullet traveled through the front door of the residence to the rear glass door, causing it to shatter," charging documents state. "Connie Schwemmer apologized to (the neighbor) for shooting the house, and stated that all she wanted to do was kill George."

More: Police: Masked woman who took $300 in groceries identified

More: Police: York-area mom let tot wander busy streets five separate times

State troopers arrived shortly after and spoke with George Schwemmer's neighbors, Kristina and James Wenzel, who told police George Schwemmer was "fearful for his life."

The Wenzels also told troopers that their four children were home when the incident occurred, police said.

Connie Schwemmer is also charged with terroristic threats, simple assault and seven counts of recklessly endangering another person, all misdemeanors.

She was denied bail and is at York County Prison.

Connie Schwemmer's preliminary hearing is scheduled for 9:30 a.m. on June 5 with District Judge John Fishel.

Editor's note: This story has been changed to correct Connie Schwemmer's age.

— Reach Tina Locurto at tlocurto@yorkdispatch.com or on Twitter at @tina_locurto.

>>Like what you’re reading? Not a subscriber? Click here for full access to The York Dispatch’s hard-hitting news, local sports and entertainment.

Read or Share this story: https://www.yorkdispatch.com/story/news/crime/2020/05/11/police-chanceford-township-woman-fired-gun-husband-bullet-went-through-neighbors-house/3109433001/