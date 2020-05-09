Local obituaries for Saturday, May 9
Click here to read the full obituaries and leave condolences for the families.
Alexander, Dean
Baublitz, Troy
Benkert, John
Boyer, Craig
Bupp, Donald
Dwyer, Bonita
Eberly, Shauna
Gibbs, E.
Gross, Richard
King, Gregory
Krepps, Lawrence
Krone, Patricia
Lehman, Arthur
Mateo, Danny
McPherson, R.
Mundis, Jon
Reed, Ryilee
Rohrbaugh, Kenneth
Slenker, Dorcas
Smallwood, William
Smith, Gerald
Smith, William
Snyder, Jackie
Read or Share this story: https://www.yorkdispatch.com/story/news/crime/2020/05/09/local-obituaries-saturday-may-9/3096746001/
Join the Conversation
To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the Conversation Guidelines and FAQs
Comments