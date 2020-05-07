CLOSE York County President Judge Joseph C. Adams shows how judges use the Zoom video platform for court proceedings and meetings. Bill Kalina photo York Dispatch

A York City man is facing multiple charges after leading state police on a lengthy high-speed chase Tuesday on Interstate 83 north that ended with him crashing into a tree near the Market Street exit, according to a criminal complaint.

Jerod Milton Sutton, 46, is charged with one felony count each of aggravated assault by DUI and fleeing or attempting to elude an officer, and one misdemeanor count each of DUI, recklessly endangering another person and accidents involving death or injury while not licensed, court records state.

He also is charged with one summary count each of driving while his license is suspended or revoked, failure to drive at a safe speed, reckless driving, restrictions on alcoholic beverage, failure to stop or provide aid and a turning signal violation.

Sutton remained in York County Prison Thursday morning on $10,000 bail and faces a June 5 preliminary hearing before District Judge Laura S. Manifold, court records state.

Trooper Justin Gantz said he observed a 2012 Toyota Camry traveling at a high rate of speed on I-83 north near mile marker 8 at Glen Rock around 7:15 p.m. Tuesday. The vehicle was changing lanes without signaling.

Gantz said he was going in excess of 100 mph while trying to catch up to the car, which he finally did a few miles later. Gantz said when he put his emergency lights and siren on, Sutton increased his speed and went into the left lane, the complaint said.

At mile marker 15, near South George Street, Gantz said Sutton attempted to get off the exit. But he was going too fast and while attempting to get back onto I-83, he struck a Buick Verano.

A short time later, at exit 19, near Market Street, Sutton’s car traveled through the grass and off the road and struck a tree, state police said. Gantz reported speeds were in excess of 115 mph.

Sutton and his daughter got out of the vehicle and followed police commands to put their hands up and get onto the ground on their stomach.

Jerod Milton Sutton (Photo: Submitted)

Both were taken into custody and state police learned Sutton, the driver, had a suspended license in Pennsylvania, according to the complaint.

Troopers said Sutton smelled of alcohol and an open container was found on the floor boards in the front seat.

His daughter was taken to York Hospital by ambulance for injuries sustained in the crash. No charges have been filed against her.

Sutton was taken to York Hospital for a blood draw and then taken to Central Booking for his arraignment.

