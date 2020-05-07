CLOSE As golf courses across the state are allowed to reopen, golfers head out to enjoy the sport on Friday at Briarwood Golf Club. York Dispatch

National Night Out is strongly recommending police departments across the country celebrate the event the first Tuesday in October due to COVID-19.

At least one York County police department is taking the advice. The West Manchester Township Police Department announced Wednesday its night out will now held from 5 to 8 p.m. on Oct. 6 at Sunset Lane Park.

The event originally was scheduled for Aug. 4.

National Night Out is an effort to strengthen relationships between local police departments and the neighbors they protect, and the event includes free food, fun and games.

