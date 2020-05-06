CLOSE Health experts say rural areas are next in the line of fire. According to UPI, they're concerned about the southeastern United States -- Georgia and Tennessee, in particular. Wochit

A Spring Garden Township mother has been criminally charged after a stranger found her 3-year-old son last month wandering outside alone after crossing a busy road.

Police said it's the fifth time Alexandra Kepler's son has been found off her property, unsupervised.

Kepler, 28, of the 600 block of Wheatlyn Drive, remains free on $15,000 unsecured bail, charged with second-degree felony child endangerment, according to court records.

Spring Garden Township Police said they were called to Mount Rose Plaza in the 1000 block of Mount Rose Avenue about 7 p.m. April 20 for a report of a child running around the parking lot.

The 3-year-old wasn't hurt, police said, but noted he was in a dangerous situation because of vehicle traffic.

The person who called 911 at 7:35 p.m. had the child at their home, police said.

Police said the boy crossed busy Mount Rose Avenue during rush hour alone to get to the parking lot.

Fifth time? "This is not the first time (the boy) was unsupervised and ran away from the custody of the defendant," charging documents state. "There are four other police reports documenting (the boy) running away from home, including one other instance of crossing Mount Rose Avenue."

Neighbors have also complained to police about Kepler, alleging her children aren't adequately supervised, charging documents state. Police didn't say how many children she has.

Kepler called 911 to report her son missing seven minutes after the good Samaritan who found the boy called 911, according to charging documents.

Police allege Kepler neglected her parental duty to supervise her child and keep him safe. She was arraigned Monday, court records state.

A phone number for Kepler could not be found. It's unclear if she has retained an attorney.

— Reach senior crime reporter Liz Evans Scolforo at levans@yorkdispatch.com or on Twitter at @LizScolforoYD.

