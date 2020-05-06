CLOSE York County President Judge Joseph C. Adams shows how judges use the Zoom video platform for court proceedings and meetings. Bill Kalina photo York Dispatch

A Fairview Township man is facing felony charges after pointing a loaded handgun at his wife’s head and assaulting her in their home, according to a criminal complaint.

Aaron Keith Smith, 40, is charged with one felony count each of aggravated assault and strangulation, a misdemeanor count of simple assault and a summary count of harassment, court records indicate.

He was released on $5,000 unsecured bail and faces a June 24 preliminary hearing before District Judge Scott J. Gross.

Fairview Township Police said Smith’s wife came to the department at 1:30 p.m. Monday to report she had been assaulted by her husband at their home in the 200 block of Greenwood Drive.

She said her husband asked her for cigarettes approximately an hour earlier and she tried to hand him one of hers. She said Smith became angry because she didn’t verbally respond, the complaint said.

Smith then walked into his bedroom and loaded a handgun and went back into the living room, where his wife was sitting on the couch and facing the television.

The woman said she heard her husband behind her. When the victim turned around, Smith lowered the handgun, which was pointed at her head, and walked away, the complaint said.

The woman said after she walked into the kitchen, her husband began yelling at her and put her in a choke hold. She said she was unable to breathe when Smith was choking her.

The woman said she eventually went into the basement to get clothes out of the dryer and he followed her. Smith pushed his wife to the ground twice, causing bruising to her left inner arm, the complaint said.

Police said they observed marks across the woman’s throat, scratches on her left shoulder and a bruise on her left bicep, which were sustained during the assault.

The woman eventually left the home and told her husband she was going to report the incident to police.

