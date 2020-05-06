CLOSE York County President Judge Joseph C. Adams shows how judges use the Zoom video platform for court proceedings and meetings. Bill Kalina photo York Dispatch

A York City man who police said tried to carjack three different drivers as he ran from officers last month was pronounced dead this week, according to the York County Coroner's Office.

Danny Silva Mateo, 44, of South Penn Street, died at 3:13 a.m. Monday at York Hospital after being transported there from York County Prison on Friday, Coroner Pam Gay confirmed.

She said Mateo suffered underlying medical conditions that are believed to have caused his death.

Despite that, a forensic autopsy was scheduled at Allentown's Lehigh Valley Hospital on Thursday morning, just to be sure, according to Gay.

Danny Silva Mateo (Photo: Submitted)

Gay said there is nothing to indicate that Mateo's flight from — and struggle with — police officers had anything to do with his death.

"It's believed to be related to medically related," she said.

In addition to an autopsy, other testing would be performed, according to Gay, which can take a few months.

Because of that, Gay expects the cause and manner of Mateo's death will remain pending until after testing results are reviewed.

The background: West Manchester Township Police arrested Mateo on April 21 after he fled from a vehicle they had pulled over, in which he was a passenger, police said. That happened in the 1400 block of Carlisle Road.

Police said officers found 41 hypodermic needles and other drug paraphernalia in the car.

The 6-foot-1, 230-pound Mateo pushed two officers away from him and ran off through the Peoples Bank parking lot, with the officers giving chase.

After officers caught up with him, he took a swing at one of them and ran off again, police said.

Mateo — who was a wanted fugitive in York and Dauphin counties — then tried to carjack three drivers in the Walmart parking lot, located in the West Manchester Town Center, police said.

Once arrested, Mateo was taken to a local hospital to be examined before being locked up, police said.

He suffered facial injuries including a bloody nose, cut lip and a broken tooth during the struggle, according to charging documents.

Township Sgt. Patrick Hinds suffered injuries to his face and left arm, police said.

