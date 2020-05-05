Buy Photo . (Photo: The York Dispatch)

Spring Garden Township Police said Tuesday vehicle thefts have increased significantly in the area, with five reported as being stolen since early April.

Police said vehicles have been taken from the following neighborhoods: 500 block of Lancaster Avenue; 500 block of West Springettsbury Avenue; 1500 block of Clover Lane; 500 block of Hill Street and 100 block of Highland Road.

“I would ask our residents to be attentive to suspicious activity in your neighborhood and if you do observe someone acting suspicious call 911 as soon as possible,” Chief George J. Swartz said in a news release.

Swartz reminded residents to roll the windows up, remove the keys and lock their vehicles.

— Ron Musselman can be reached at rmusselman@yorkdispatch.com or via Twitter at @ronmusselman8.

>>Like what you’re reading? Not a subscriber? Click here for full access to The York Dispatch’s hard-hitting news, local sports and entertainment.

More: Police: Masked woman who took $300 in groceries identified

More: Family of 8 displaced in early-morning house fire in Red Lion

Read or Share this story: https://www.yorkdispatch.com/story/news/crime/2020/05/05/spring-garden-twp-police-report-five-vehicle-thefts-since-last-month/3085425001/