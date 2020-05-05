CLOSE Construction continues at the Mount Rose Avenue, I-83 junction after Governor Wolf allowed certain projects to resume following the COVID-19 shutdown. York Dispatch

A teenage resident at a juvenile placement facility assaulted one of his counselors, who chipped a front tooth and needed stitches on his face, according to police allegations.

Kaahir Samoor Teagle, 18, was taken to York County Prison in lieu of $7,500 bail on Saturday, charged with felony aggravated assault and the misdemeanors of simple assault and harassment, court records state.

Northern York County Regional Police allege Teagle assaulted counselor Willie Dickson at Alternative Rehabilitation Communities in the 200 block of East Canal Road in Conewago Township about 6 p.m. April 28.

The residential home is for teens who have been adjudicated guilty in juvenile courts, according to the home's website.

Kaahir Teagle (Photo: Submitted)

Charging documents state Teagle challenged Dickson regarding the home's rules about phone calls, and that when told his phone time was over, Teagle tried to end the phone calls of other youths.

Dickson stepped between Teagle and the other youths, prompting Teagle to physically assault Dickson, according to police.

Punched, bitten: Teagle punched Dickson in the face — leaving him dazed — and bit the man's arm until it bruised, charging documents allege.

Kaahir Samoor Teagle (Photo: Submitted)

One of Dickson's front teeth was chipped during the assault, and he needed a total of seven stitches to close wounds on his upper and lower lips, according to documents, which state he also needed a tetanus shot.

It is unclear if Teagle has retained an attorney.

