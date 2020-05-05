Annette Ramsey (Photo: Submitted)

A York-area woman and man have been charged in connection to a retail theft last month at the Grocery Outlet Bargain Market in Manchester Township.

Annette Ramsey, 49, who was identified from a surveillance photo, is charged with one misdemanor each of retail theft and criminal mischief and a summary count of disorderly conduct, according to court documents.

She is awaiting a preliminary hearing, which has not yet been scheduled.

Victor Beaman, 51, was driving the vehicle Ramsey got into as she left the store, police said.

He is charged with criminal conspiracy and faces two felony counts of retail theft, a misdemeanor count of recklessly endangering another person and one summary count each of reckless driving and disorderly conduct, court records state.

Officers said the woman pictured in the surveillance photo entered the store wearing a mask as currently required. She filled her cart with over $300 worth of groceries and exited the store without paying. (Photo: Northern York County Regional Police)

Beaman has a preliminary hearing set for June 4 before District Judge Jeffrey L. Oberdorff.

The theft occurred about 2 p.m. on April 27 at the chain's Manchester Township location, located at 1500 N. George St., according to Northern York County Regional Police.

Ramsey entered the store wearing a mask as required because of the COVID-19 pandemic, police said.

She filled her cart with more than $300 worth of groceries and exited the store without paying, police said.

Police said a witness notified store employees, who followed the Ramsey into the parking lot.

When she realized she was being followed, Ramsey let go of her cart, which rolled downhill and crashed into an unoccupied parked car, officers said.

Victor Beaman (Photo: Submitted)

Ramsey entered the passenger side of a green Chrysler minivan, which left the area.

Witnesses obtained the van's license plate, and police eventually located Beaman.

— Ron Musselman can be reached at rmusselman@yorkdispatch.com or via Twitter at @ronmusselman8.

