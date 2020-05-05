People in two cars fired guns at each other in the parking lot of Sheetz in the 2000 block of South Queen Street in York Twp. on Monday, May 4, 2020, York Area Regional Police said. (Photo: Submitted)

York Area Regional Police are asking for the public's help to identify the people who fired guns at each other in a York Township parking lot on Monday night.

It happened at 10:35 p.m. in the lot of the Sheetz at 2068 S. Queen St., police said.

People in a black car and a white car exchanged gunfire in the lot, and both cars fled the scene before officers arrived, police said.

One of the fleeing cars struck a Chevrolet Equinox as it left the lot, according to police.

>>Like what you’re reading? Not a subscriber? Click here for full access to The York Dispatch’s hard-hitting news, local sports and entertainment.

Anyone with information about the identity of the shooters or the location of the cars involved is asked to contact Officer Thomas Redifer at 717-747-0716, ext. 511, or at tredifer@yapd.org.

— Reach senior crime reporter Liz Evans Scolforo at levans@yorkdispatch.com or on Twitter at @LizScolforoYD.

Read or Share this story: https://www.yorkdispatch.com/story/news/crime/2020/05/05/police-gunfire-erupts-between-people-two-cars-york-twp-parking-lot/3083981001/