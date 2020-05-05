A family of eight was displaced by a second-alarm fire that caused extensive damage to a house in Red Lion early Tuesday morning, a fire official said. (Photo: Alliance Fire and Rescue Services)

A family of eight was displaced by a second-alarm fire that caused extensive damage to a house in Red Lion early Tuesday morning, a fire official said.

Two dogs made it out safely, but one cat died in the fire and two others were unaccounted for, said Chad Arnold, assistant chief for Alliance Fire and Rescue Services.

Arnold said a fire marshal is investigating the cause. He did not have a damage estimate.

More: York City fire displaces 4 people and hair salon, but crews save trapped cat

More: Police: Masked woman who took $300 in groceries identified

“There was substantial damage to the rear of the house, where the fire started near a sunroom, and there was interior smoke throughout, including in the kitchen area,” Arnold said.

“It’s pretty racked up. I’m not saying they are going to bulldoze it, but it’s going to take a substantial amount of work to make it livable again.”

Arnold said the owner of the house, located in the 100 block of South Franklin Street, detected the fire and got everyone out safely before firefighters arrived just before 3 a.m.

“The homeowner went to use the restroom and noticed smoke, or smelled it, and was able to get everybody out of the house,” Arnold said. “They had smoke detectors, and that helped, too.”

Arnold said eight companies responded to the fire, which he said it was under control in a little over an hour. Crews were still on scene until just before 7 a.m., he said.

The American Red Cross is assisting the displaced family.

— Ron Musselman can be reached at rmusselman@yorkdispatch.com or via Twitter at @ronmusselman8.

>>Like what you’re reading? Not a subscriber? Click here for full access to The York Dispatch’s hard-hitting news, local sports and entertainment.

Read or Share this story: https://www.yorkdispatch.com/story/news/crime/2020/05/05/crews-battle-early-morning-house-fire-red-lion/3083389001/