East Manchester Township's longtime township manager remained in York County Prison on Monday, accused of using zip ties on his ex-girlfriend, pointing a gun at her and threatening to kill her during a several-hour ordeal, according to allegations in charging documents.

Gene David Gentzler, also known as Dave Gentzler, is being held on $50,000 bail and can't be released until county probation officers review his case and prepare a supervised-bail plan, according to court records.

Gentzler, 61, of the 7000 block of Reynolds Mill Road in Springfield Township, is charged with the felonies of burglary and aggravated assault, the misdemeanors of unlawful restraint, false imprisonment and simple assault, and summary harassment.

According to state police, he was at the Red Lion home of his girlfriend of several months in the 400 block of North Main Street about 7 p.m. Saturday and the two were sitting in her back yard, where she told him she no longer had feelings for him.

The breakup between the two started in March, and Gentzler had gone there so they could talk about it, police said.

After the woman said she no longer had feelings for him, Gentzler became angry, said something to the effect of "what am I even doing here" and walked into her home, according to charging documents.

Gene David Gentzler, who goes by Dave Gentzler, is manager of East Manchester Twp. (Photo: Submitted)

The woman assumed he was walking through her home to leave, and she followed him inside, police said.

Confronted in kitchen: But Gentzler confronted her in her kitchen, pushed her against a counter, bound her wrists with zip ties, pointed a handgun at her and forced her upstairs to the master bedroom, charging documents allege.

He forced her onto the bed and zip-tied each of her ankles to the bedposts, police allege.

Gentzler "then put a rope around her neck and tied her to the headboard and put duct tape around her mouth and head," charging documents state.

She later told troopers she was tied in such a way that she was unable to move, police said.

"Gentzler told (her) he planned to kill her and then himself because she ruined his life," documents state. He allegedly told her he would kill her if she spoke, then pointed his handgun at her stomach and threatened to shoot her, documents allege.

He left the bedroom and returned with a hammer, at which point he told the woman he was going to knock out all of her teeth, charging documents allege.

Pointed gun? Gentzler also kept calling the woman names while waving around the gun and pointing it at her, according to documents.

He "would rack the slide of the firearm and (she) saw a bullet eject from the weapon," documents state.

Over the course of several hours that went into Sunday morning, the woman was able to talk to Gentzler and he eventually removed the zip ties that held her to the bed, according to charging documents.

When the woman thought Gentzler had fallen asleep, she left the house and called police, documents state.

She suffered bruising to her neck and wrist, as well as cuts to her wrist, police said, and told a trooper she believed Gentzler was going to rape or shoot her.

Troopers called Gentzler on his cellphone about 10 a.m Sunday and directed him to come out of the woman's home, at which point he was arrested, police said.

Cops say gun, bullet seized: Investigators later found a handgun on the nightstand in the bedroom and an unspent bullet on the floor, police said.

In the trash can they found cut zip ties and pieces of duct tape with long strands of hair stuck to it, documents allege.

It is unclear if Gentzler has retained an attorney.

In addition to being township manager in East Manchester Township, Gentzler also serves in other township positions, including township secretary and treasurer, and director of public works, according to the township website.

Messages left for township supervisor Chairman Steven H. Gross Jr. and Vice Chairman Dave Naylor were not immediately returned Monday.

