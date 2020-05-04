Charles Joline III (Photo: Submitted)

A Delta-area man with convictions for violence against one former girlfriend and current kidnapping and assault charges against another is now accused of trying to intimidate the current girlfriend into recanting her allegations.

Charles Walter Joline III, 25, of the first block of September Lane in Peach Bottom Township, has been in York County Prison since June 2019, according to prison records.

He was arraigned Monday by District Judge Laura Manifold on a second-degree felony charge of intimidating a witness for allegedly writing 10 letters to Tara Lee, trying to convince her to tell police she lied about Joline assaulting her, according to charging documents.

Joline even promised to marry Lee if she did as he instructed, documents allege.

"(T)here are thing's I need you to do or I will not Be comeing home for a very Long time," he wrote in one letter, according to charging documents.

"(I)f you show me you can hold it down for me I promise I will put a ring on your finger as soon as I come home I promise," he wrote in another letter, police allege.

His letter states that he convinced a former girlfriend not to testify against him, and that she didn't get in any trouble for it, according to documents.

Told her to lie? In the letters, Joline instructs Lee to tell police she lied, then says that the "most" she will get for that would be a fine of perhaps $300, which Joline offers to pay, according to charging documents.

He suggested Lee tell police she lied about him assaulting her because she was drunk and thought Joline was cheating on her, state police allege.

In another letter he admits to choking one ex-girlfriend and trying to shoot another, then writes that those women didn't call police, documents state — implying that Lee shouldn't have called police either.

His bail in the new witness-intimidation case is set at $20,000, but he remains in York County Prison on two other active cases, including for the alleged assault against Lee and for allegedly dealing drugs. He also has probation-violation detainers filed against him on two closed criminal cases, court records state, so he cannot be released.

Assault allegations: Joline remains accused of choking, assaulting and threatening Lee — and locking her in the trunk of his car, which he then drove around his farm property for an hour on June 16, 2019, police allege.

For the alleged June 16 assault, he is charged with kidnapping, strangulation, false imprisonment, making terroristic threats and witness intimidation, according to court records.

Charles Joline III (Photo: Submitted)

Police allege Joline called Lee about 4 a.m. June 16 and told her he would kill himself if she didn't come to his home, so she did.

When she arrived, he grabbed her, pointed a gun at her, tied her hands and kept her in the back seat of his Volkswagen Jetta for about 20 minutes, during which time he struck her repeatedly, court documents state.

Joline then forced Lee into the car's trunk and drove around his farm for about an hour, police allege.

After that, he dragged her by her hair into his room, where he choked her and refused to let her leave, documents state.

Joline eventually allowed Lee to leave the farm, but he threatened to kill her family and burn down her home if she called police, court documents allege.

Yanked brake: Joline spent less than a year in prison after he pulled the emergency brake in his ex-fiancee's car on Route 74 in Peach Bottom Township in January 2018.

The victim, Sierra Grantland, told The York Dispatch that Joline did that because she refused to take him to Baltimore to get drugs.

"He pulled my emergency brake probably doing 50 miles per hour, and I rolled the car,” Grantland, then 18, told The York Dispatch in the days after the crash.

Joline fled the scene, and Grantland posted a photo of her wrecked car on Facebook, asking people to turn him in.

Officials responded to a crash in Peach Bottom Township, which police say was caused by Charles Joline III. (Photo: Chris Eberly photo)

Joline also was charged for assaulting Grantland on May 22, 2018, according to state police, who said he choked her several times and threatened to tie her up and bury her.

He was later sentenced to 227 days to 23 months in York County Prison as part of a negotiated plea agreement to reckless endangerment in the crash case, records state, case and received a 29-day time-served sentence for the assault.

Grantland told The York Dispatch that addiction turns Joline into a monster, but said she believed he deserved a second chance.

— Reach senior crime reporter Liz Evans Scolforo at levans@yorkdispatch.com or on Twitter at @LizScolforoYD.

