A man and woman are facing multiple charges after a home invasion in York City, police said.

Steven Michael Lane Jr., 40, of York City, broke into a house on East Cottage Place on Tuesday and punched a man, then threatened to kill him. Lane later spit on a police officer while in custody, according to a criminal complaint.

He is charged with one felony count of burglary and one misdemeanor count each of simple assault, impersonating a public servant, false identification to a law enforcement officer, terroristic threats, resisting arrest and criminal mischief, according to court records.

Lane is in York County Prison on $50,000 bail. His preliminary hearing is set for June 1 before District Judge Ronald J. Haskell Jr.

On Friday, York City Police issued a warrant for Shakayla Leanne Mitchell, 31, of York City.

Officers said Mitchell was with Lane. She is facing a felony count of burglary, and misdemeanor counts of simple assault, impersonating a public servant and criminal mischief, court records state.

According to the complaint, police were called to investigate a burglary around 7 a.m. Tuesday.

Resident Jamie Fairchild told officers her front door had been kicked in. A man and woman entered, and her boyfriend, Mark Myers, was punched in the face four times, according to police.

Fairchild said before entering, the couple had been outside telling. “Open up, it’s the police,” and they were knocking loudly. She said she and her boyfriend were asleep on the second floor with their two small children.

Fairchild said when the door was forced open, the man and woman began yelling at her autistic brother, who was asleep on the first floor, the complaint said.

Lane and Mitchell ran up the stairs and confronted Fairchild and Myers. After punching Myers, Lane made a hand gesture resembling a gun and pointed at his head.

Lane told the man “he would be back next week to kill him,” the complaint said.

Mitchell was carrying a baseball bat, police said.

The couple left the house and were located a block away, near West Boundary Avenue and South George Street, according to court documents. Lane told police his name was Shawn Alexander and he was born Sept. 8, 1974, the complaint said.

Lane also said he was on his way to pick up his kids for school, although schools are closed during the coronavirus crisis. He said he dropped his identification a few feet back on the sidewalk.

An officer told Lane to go back and retrieve it and he picked up an empty candy bag, which he tried to use for his ID, police said. He was handcuffed and taken into custody.

Police said when they told Lane he was under investigation, he insisted the name and date of birth he had given officers earlier was correct.

Lane then insisted he was an FBI field agent from the Harrisburg office, the complaint said.

He also began making threats to kill officers on scene and said that their jobs would be lost. Lane had a strong odor of alcohol on his breath.

Police said Fairchild later was able to identify Lane as the man who had broken into her house, and he was arrested for burglary.

Lane tried to free himself from officers by kicking the patrol car. He was uncooperative and was attempting to free his arms from officers, which resulted in a patrol van having to be used for transportation, the complaint said.

Lane was strapped into the back of the van with a seat belt, and he spit on an officer as he was exiting the rear passenger compartment.

Lane also was uncooperative at Central Booking and refused to provide his correct ID information.

Other York City officers were able to identify Lane using scar and tattoos as a reference, the complaint said.

