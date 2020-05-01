CLOSE York City Police investigate the scene of a shooting in the 100 block of South Penn Street in York City, Friday, May 1, 2020. Dawn J. Sagert photo York Dispatch

York City Police are investigating a Friday-afternoon shooting in the 100 block of South Penn Street.

It happened about 3:30 p.m., police said.

York City Police investigate the scene of a shooting in the 100 block of South Penn Street in York City, Friday, May 1, 2020. Dawn J. Sagert photo

A Friday-afternoon news release from York City Police states that an 18-year-old man was standing outside when he was shot in the lower back by someone firing from a vehicle.

He was taken to York Hospital, where he is listed in stable condition, police said.

The shooter has not yet been identified, police said, and no arrests have been made.

Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to call York City Police at 717-846-1234, or call the department's anonymous crime tip line at 717-849-2219.

People can also leave tips with York County Crime Stoppers at 717-755-TIPS, or through the CrimeWatch app.

