Police: Car stolen, four unlocked vehicles broken into in Dallastown area
York Area Regional Police are urging residents in the Dallastown area to keep their vehicles locked after a recent rash of incidents.
Police said officers took reports Thursday of someone rummaging through four vehicles and stealing items, including personal checks.
A blue Toyota Camry, with the keys left inside and the doors unlocked, also was stolen, police said.
The incidents occurred around Trolley Drive and Green Meadows Drive.
“Keep an eye out for suspicious activity after dark in the Dallastown area,” police said in a news release.
Officers will be patrolling the area and residents are asked to report any suspicious activity by calling 911.
