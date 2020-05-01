LINKEDINCOMMENTMORE

York Area Regional Police are urging residents in the Dallastown area to keep their vehicles locked after a recent rash of incidents.

Police said officers took reports Thursday of someone rummaging through four vehicles and stealing items, including personal checks. 

A blue Toyota Camry, with the keys left inside and the doors unlocked, also was stolen, police said.

UPDATED: York County's most wanted
 Fullscreen

Posted!

A link has been posted to your Facebook feed.

UPDATED: York County's most wanted
UPDATED: York County's most wanted .., Submitted
Fullscreen
    The incidents occurred around Trolley Drive and Green Meadows Drive.

    “Keep an eye out for suspicious activity after dark in the Dallastown area,” police said in a news release.

    Officers will be patrolling the area and residents are asked to report any suspicious activity by calling 911.

    — Ron Musselman can be reached at rmusselman@yorkdispatch.com or via Twitter at @ronmusselman8.

