A fugitive wanted in two counties struggled with West Manchester Township police officers and tried to carjack three different drivers as he ran from police, charging documents state.

Danny Silva Mateo, 44, of the 200 block of South Penn Avenue in York City, is now in York County Prison on $100,000 bail, charged with three felony counts of attempted robbery of a motor vehicle and one felony count of flight to avoid apprehension.

He also is charged with three counts of reckless endangerment and one count each of providing false identification to police and resisting arrest, all misdemeanors, as well as one summary offense of possession of drug paraphernalia.

In addition, Mateo is being held on York County bench warrants for cases in which he's charged with drug dealing and unauthorized use of a motor vehicle, and also has two detainers filed against him for criminal cases in Dauphin County, according to prison records.

Danny Silva Mateo (Photo: Submitted)

Patrolman Jake Janney pulled over a red Chrysler van in which Mateo was a passenger about 2 p.m. April 21 in the 1400 block of Carlisle Road because it had an expired registration, the wrong license plate and no insurance, according to charging documents.

41 needles: Janney was able to see that there were hypodermic needles and a glass smoking pipe in the van, and radioed Sgt. Patrick Hinds to assist him, police said.

The two officers had Mateo and driver Juan Fernando Rivera get out of the van, after which they determined there were 41 hypodermic needles inside the vehicle, two apparent naloxone pills and other paraphernalia, documents allege. Naloxone immediately reverses the effects of opioids when administered in time.

Mateo gave officers a different name and date of birth but Janney determined the man's true identity at the scene, determined he had three outstanding warrants and started to arrest him, documents state.

The 6-foot-1, 230-pound Mateo pushed Janney and Hinds away and ran off through the Peoples Bank parking lot, with the officers giving chase. After about 50 yards, Janney fired Taser probes into Mateo, but there was no effect, police said.

Tased again: Janney chased Mateo another 20 yards and tased him again, this time causing the fugitive to fall down near the intersection of Brougher Lane and Haviland Drive, police said.

As Janney approached him, Mateo took a swing at the officer, then yanked off the Taser probes and took off again, charging documents allege, which is when he tried to get into three moving vehicles to carjack one of them.

Janney and Hinds were still chasing Mateo and were able to get him on the ground, where he continued to resist arrest, police allege.

The officers then got Mateo in handcuffs and loaded him into an ambulance so he could be examined at a hospital prior to being arraigned and locked up, police said.

Broken tooth: Mateo suffered facial injuries including a bloody nose, cut lip and a broken tooth during the struggle, according to charging documents.

Hinds suffered injuries to his face and left arm, police said.

Rivera, 32, of Lancaster, has not yet been arraigned on his misdemeanor charges of possession of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia, according to court records, which state he has been sent a summons. Rivera also is cited with having the wrong plate on his vehicle and driving with a suspended license, according to court records.

