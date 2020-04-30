William Lou Jeffries (Photo: Submitted)

A Baltimore man is facing felony charges after breaking into his ex-girlfriend’s apartment in Red Lion and threatening her and her boyfriend, state police said.

Pennsylvania State Police filed the charges against William Lou Jeffries, 26, on Tuesday before District Judge John H. Fishel.

Jeffries is charged with one felony count each of burglary and criminal trespass, two misdemeanor counts of criminal mischief and one misdemeanor count each of terroristic threats and defiant trespass, according to online court records.

According to a criminal complaint, an argument ensued over the victim’s new boyfriend on March 25 while Jeffries was picking up his 4-year-old son at an apartment on Henrietta Street.

Jeffries became enraged, and the woman asked him not to return. Jeffries left around 9 a.m. and contacted the victim by phone and verbally began threatening her, police said.

Jeffries returned to the apartment building 15 minutes later and entered a door on the first floor that was unlocked. He walked upstairs and forcefully broke the glass panel on the second door, walked up the stairs and entered the woman’s apartment, the complaint said.

Jeffries walked toward the woman’s boyfriend and threatened him by getting in his face. “You have 5 seconds to walk away or else,” Jeffries told the man, according to court documents.

At that point, the woman told police she felt her life was being threatened too.

Later in the day, the woman said she received a FaceTime call from Jeffries telling her he would return with or without permission. The woman told police said she was terrified Jeffries would return to her apartment and cause more damage, the complaint said.

In October 2018, Jeffries was accused of attempting to take his son back from the child's mother in Red Lion, according to online records.

He showed up at the woman’s door and pushed her down when he saw another man was there, police said.

In that case, Jeffries was charged with strangulation, endangering child welfare, simple assault and harassment. He pleaded guilty to simple assault and got two years of probation in that case in Common Pleas Court in August 2019, according to online records.

