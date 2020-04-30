Buy Photo logo cuffs, arrest (Photo: The York Dispatch)

Two York-area women will be charged with abusing the corpse of a man who died of a heroin overdose in a Manchester Township motel.

Northern York County Regional Police said the women took Antonie James Devlin's phone and other items from the room at Super 8 where he died so they would not be tied to his death.

Lacey Star Weaver, 29, of the 500 block of Pine Drive in Hellam Township and Jennifer Rae Grimm, 37, of the 6000 block of Lake Road in Springfield Township, have not yet been arraigned on second-degree misdemeanor charges of abuse of a corpse and tampering with physical evidence.

Neither woman immediately returned a message seeking comment on Thursday afternoon.

Devlin, 30, of York City, died of an opioid overdose, according to York County Coroner Pam Gay.

Devlin and Weaver were staying together in Room 327 of the Super 8 at 40 Arsenal Road when he died, police said.

According to charging documents, Grimm said Weaver called her about 11 a.m. or noon on March 30 and was upset, asking her to come to the motel.

Tried to revive him: Grimm said when she arrived, Devlin was unresponsive, so she gave him two doses of naloxone — which reverses the effects of opioids when administered in time — and performed CPR on him, to no avail, charging documents state.

Grimm told investigators she advised Weaver to call 911, but suspected she wouldn't, police said.

Northern Regional Police allege Weaver took Devlin's phone, narcotics and other evidence from the room that might connect her to him, then both women left and went to another motel. Police allege Grimm conspired with Weaver to tamper with evidence at the scene.

Neither woman called 911 that day, police said.

The next day, March 31, Grimm called 911 shortly after 7 a.m. to report the death, police said.

Motel security video for March 30 shows Grimm running from an elevator to Room 327, and shows Weaver letting her in, according to charging documents.

The women are then seen coming and going from the motel room several times between about 1:40 p.m. and 4:10 p.m., and were carrying travel bags, police said.

