Scam alert (Photo: Submitted)

York Area Regional Police are cautioning residents about an email scam that has popped up recently.

Scammers obtain an individual’s email address and an old password that hasn’t been used for awhile, police said Wednesday in a news release.

The scammers then send an email claiming to have sensitive information about a person, such as photos, accounts or tax information.

The scammers will ask for bitcoins or other forms of payment for the return of their target's information, police said.

Officers said they have responded to several similar calls recently and individuals should not contact or reply to the scammer.

— Ron Musselman can be reached at rmusselman@yorkdispatch.com or via Twitter at @ronmusselman8.

