A West York man is facing charges for allegedly giving his 5-year-old son a black eye.

Mark Howard, 57, of the first block of Dewey Street, has not yet been arraigned on the offenses of felony child endangerment and misdemeanor simple assault, according to court records.

"At this point in time we've been unable to determine the ultimate motivation for the assault," West York Police Chief Matt Millsaps told The York Dispatch.

According to charging documents, the York County Office of Children, Youth and Families took the boy into emergency custody on March 3 after investigating a complaint that he was being abused, then alerted police.

The boy suffered a large bruise and a small cut around his left eye and was examined by a forensic nurse at York Hospital, police said.

A trained child interviewer with the York County Children's Advocacy Center spoke with the boy on March 11, police said.

The child said that his father caused the bruise by hitting him in the face, charging documents state.

Because Howard has not yet been arraigned, no bail in the case has been set.

West York Police Lt. David Kahley filed the charges with District Judge Jennifer Clancy on Monday, court records state.

Howard could not be reached for comment. It's unclear whether he has retained an attorney.

