Taisia Yeager (Photo: Submitted)

A Thomasville woman is facing two felony counts of child endangerment after leaving two children in her vehicle while she shopped on Tuesday at Weis Markets in Dover Township.

Taisia Yeager, 29, also is charged with a summary count of leaving a child in an unattended vehicle, according to online court records. Her preliminary hearing is set for May 26 before District Judge David C. Eshbach.

Around 6 p.m. Tuesday, Northern York County Regional Police said they investigated a child endangerment case in the parking lot at the Weis Markets store, located at 4703 Carlisle Road.

More: Police: Red Lion woman hid under bush with daughter to avoid detection

More: Police seek to identify masked woman in Manchester Twp. retail theft

Officers reported two children were left unattended in the vehicle.

A witness told police a 9-year-old girl was sitting in the driver’s seat of a Toyota Corolla. She was revving the engine and refused to unlock the doors, police said.

An officer eventually was able to convince the girl to unlock the door. Police also discovered there was a 3-month-old infant boy in the backseat.

Police said they weren’t able to determine if the vehicle was left running by an adult or if the child started the vehicle.

Yeager was located in the checkout aisle at the grocery store, officers said. She had her 2-year-old son with her and a cart full of groceries.

Yeager was taken to the York County booking center to be arraigned. All three children were released to their father and York County Office of Children, Youth and Families was notified, police said.

— Ron Musselman can be reached at rmusselman@yorkdispatch.com or via Twitter at @ronmusselman8.

>>Like what you’re reading? Not a subscriber? Click here for full access to The York Dispatch’s hard-hitting news, local sports and entertainment.

Read or Share this story: https://www.yorkdispatch.com/story/news/crime/2020/04/29/police-woman-left-two-children-vehicle-while-shopping-weis-dover-twp/3046476001/