CLOSE Still looking for the perfect companion? York County SPCA is still approving adoptions by appointment. York Dispatch

A Lancaster County man accused of sexually assaulting an intoxicated woman he met in a Springettsbury Township bar remains free on bail, charged with multiple felonies.

Ray Edward Hoffman, 24, of the 800 block of Spruce Street in Columbia, is charged with the felonies of involuntary deviate sexual intercourse/forcible compulsion, aggravated indecent assault without consent and sexual assault.

He also is charged with the misdemeanors of indecent assault without consent and indecent assault/forcible compulsion. Bail was set at $10,000 unsecured, meaning he didn't have to post any cash to remain free but could forfeit that amount if he misses court proceedings.

Hoffman met a 22-year-old woman at Fat Daddy's the night of Dec. 21 and the two drank alcohol together there, according to charging documents filed by Springettsbury Township Police.

Ray Edward Hoffman (Photo: Submitted)

The woman drank too much, became sick and went outside the 2510 E. Market St. bar, where she vomited, then went to her car where she laid down, police said; by that time it was the early-morning hours of Dec. 22.

Hoffman followed her outside, got into her car with her and began touching her breasts and kissing her, documents allege.

>>Like what you’re reading? Not a subscriber? Click here for full access to The York Dispatch’s hard-hitting news, local sports and entertainment.

Hoffman then drove to the parking lot of the nearby Home Depot, where he allegedly sexually assaulted the woman in several ways, charging documents state.

The woman went to police on Dec. 22 and five days later, investigators were listening and wiretapping a phone call between Hoffman and the woman, according to documents.

"During the conversation Hoffman apologized for forcing (her) to have sex with him," and also apologized for taking advantage of her, documents allege.

More: York County DA: Crime rates down, but harassment and ODs spike

Investigators interviewed Hoffman on Jan. 14, at which point he told them the woman probably wasn't of sound mind the night of the incident, according to police.

"Hoffman stated that his male 'urges' probably took over and that he took things a little too far," documents state. "He also agreed that (the woman) wasn't at all coherent."

A phone number for Hoffman could not be found, and it is unclear if he has retained an attorney.

Springettsbury Township Police could not immediately be reached for comment.

— Reach senior crime reporter Liz Evans Scolforo at levans@yorkdispatch.com or on Twitter at @LizScolforoYD.

Read or Share this story: https://www.yorkdispatch.com/story/news/crime/2020/04/29/police-man-sexually-assaulted-incoherent-woman-he-met-york-area-bar/3049023001/