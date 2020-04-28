Officers said the woman in the surveillance photo entered the store wearing a mask as required because of the COVID-19 pandemic. (Photo: Northern York County Regional Police)

Northern York County Regional Police are seeking to identify a masked woman in connection with a retail theft Monday at the Grocery Outlet Bargain Market.

The theft occurred about 2 p.m. at the chain's Manchester Township location, located at 1500 N. George St.

Officers said the woman in the surveillance photo entered the store wearing a mask as required because of the COVID-19 pandemic. She filled her cart with more than $300 worth of groceries and exited the store without paying, police said.

Police said a witness notified store employees, who followed the suspect into the parking lot. When the woman realized she was being followed, she let go of her cart, which rolled downhill and crashed into an unoccupied parked car, officers said.

The woman entered the passenger side of a green Chrysler minivan, which left the area.

Witnesses were able to obtain the van's licence plate. Police said they eventually located the man who was driving the minivan and are investigating his involvement in the theft.

Anyone who can identify the woman is asked to contact Northern York County Regional Police at 717-467-8355 or at tips@nycrpd.org.

