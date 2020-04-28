Buy Photo . (Photo: The York Dispatch)

A wanted Red Lion woman is facing a felony child endangerment charge after hiding under a bush with her 5-year-old daughter to avoid detection, state police said.

According to a criminal complaint filed Monday with District Judge John H. Fishel, Rachel Renee Demasi, 45, was located under a bush with her daughter around 4:30 a.m. Sunday on South Pine Street.

Demasi’s daughter was soaking wet and muddy. She also was crying, visibly upset and scared. The girl was wearing only sweatpants, a long-sleeved T-shirt and a short-sleeved shirt, the complaint said.

State police said the girl was released to the custody of her father, Vincent Demasi, who reported his wife left their house on West Broadway Street with their daughter on foot just before 1 a.m.

Vincent Demasi told troopers he believed his wife was suffering from a mental breakdown and his daughter was in danger. He also said he didn’t think his daughter was appropriately dressed for the weather, which was 42 degrees with a steady rain.

Prior to leaving the house, state police said Rachel Demasi hid her cellphone, as well as her husband’s, in a bush.

