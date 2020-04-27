Police logo (Photo: Submitted)

A man got physical with employees and knocked over a display stand after he refused to comply with current health regulations at Nell's Market in York Township, police allege.

Eric Mentzer, 54, was cited with disorderly conduct on Tuesday after he ignored a manager's request to comply with current health regulations at Nell's Market, located at 2720 S. Queen Street.

After the manager asked Mentzer several times to comply, Mentzer became irritated, according to police.

"He became loud and argumentative while shouting profanity," a news release states. "He quickly became physical with multiple employees, bumping and shoving with his arms and body."

Mentzer's actions led to a display table being knocked over, police said.

He fled the scene but was later stopped by police and cited with disorderly conduct, according to the release.

