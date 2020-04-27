Mark Allen Loughran (Photo: Submitted)

A Conewago Township man was intoxicated when he began "remodeling" his home at 2:30 a.m. Tuesday, ramming his house with a skid loader and knocking down walls while another couple was sleeping inside, police said.

Mark Allen Loughran, 54, is charged with aggravated assault and risking catastrophe, both felonies.

Police were called to 290 Green Springs Road twice within a span of 40 minutes. The first call was initially a complaint from Loughran, who told police that he wanted Kurt Strauble and his girlfriend to get out of his home, according to police.

Loughran, who appeared to be under the influence of alcohol, said he would get an eviction notice from District Judge David Eshbach, police said.

Soon after, police were called back to Green Springs Road, where Strauble told police that while he and his girlfriend were sleeping, Loughran began to tear down a wall of the home, police allege.

Strauble told police he thought the house was going to collapse, charging documents state.

After escaping outside, Strauble and his girlfriend saw Loughran ram the house with a skid loader several times, police said.

"I asked Loughran what was going on. He advised this officer that he was remodeling his home," charging documents allege. "I asked why at 2:30 in the morning. He advised it was the only time he could."

While police were speaking to Strauble, Loughran came walking out from the back of his house holding four or five beer cans, police said.

He had a strong alcoholic order coming from his body and he "seemed to be out of it," police allege.

If Strauble and his girlfriend had not moved from their bedroom, the skid loader would have hit them, police said.

Later, support beams were installed inside the house so the roof wouldn't cave in, charging documents state.

Loughran is also charged with recklessly endangering another person and simple assault, both misdemeanors. He also received a DUI.

Loughran is released on $10,000 unsecured bail.

His preliminary hearing is scheduled for 9 a.m. on May 26 with District Judge David Eshbach.

