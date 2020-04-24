Charles Billet (Photo: Submitted)

A York County Prison inmate overdosed after not returning from work release and later was found to be in possession of drugs back at the facility, according to a criminal complaint.

Charles Michael Billet, 29, is facing charges of illegal possession of a controlled substance by an inmate and escape, both felonies, and a misdemeanor count of illegal possession of a controlled substance, court records state.

Billet, who has a lengthy criminal history, is awaiting a preliminary hearing on the charges, which were filed Wednesday by state police before District Judge Barry L. Bloss Jr.

According to the complaint, officers went to York County Prison in Springettsbury Township on March 10, where they were informed that Billet was fired from work release and did not return to the prison.

Police said they later received a call from York City Police informing them Billet was found on Walnut Street and had overdosed on some type of opioid. The officer told state police Billet was not charged with any crime but was being taken to York Hospital for treatment, the complaint said.

After arriving back at the prison, Billet was taken into the admissions area, where he was searched by police. While searching Billet’s right shoe, a beige, powdery substance was found hidden under his sole. A cigarette was found in his left shoe.

Billet admitted to buying heroin from a former co-worker and acknowledged he knew about the cigarette, the complaint said.

