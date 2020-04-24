Northeastern Regional Police are seeking to identify two men in connection to recent crimes commited at the Giant in East Manchester Township and other stores. (Photo: Sumbitted)

Northeastern Regional Police are seeking to identify two men in connection to recent crimes commited at the Giant in East Manchester Township and other stores.

Officers said the men, shown in a surveillance photo around 1:30 p.m. Sunday at Giant, are persons of interest in credit card theft, fraud and retail theft.

More: Police: York County Prison inmate fled work release, overdosed

More: Police: Red Lion woman under influence of drugs neglected infant son

Anyone who can identify the men or knows anything about the incidents is asked to call police at (717) 266-6195, ext. 123.

— Ron Musselman can be reached at rmusselman@yorkdispatch.com or via Twitter at @ronmusselman8.

>>Like what you’re reading? Not a subscriber? Click here for full access to The York Dispatch’s hard-hitting news, local sports and entertainment.

Read or Share this story: https://www.yorkdispatch.com/story/news/crime/2020/04/24/police-seek-identify-two-men-connection-recent-crimes/3019303001/