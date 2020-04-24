LINKEDINCOMMENTMORE

Northeastern Regional Police are seeking to identify two men in connection to recent crimes commited at the Giant in East Manchester Township and other stores.

Officers said the men, shown in a surveillance photo around 1:30 p.m. Sunday at Giant, are persons of interest in credit card theft, fraud and retail theft.

    Anyone who can identify the men or knows anything about the incidents is asked to call police at (717) 266-6195, ext. 123.

    — Ron Musselman can be reached at rmusselman@yorkdispatch.com or via Twitter at @ronmusselman8.

