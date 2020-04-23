KIra Anderson (Photo: Submitted)

A Red Lion woman is facing a felony count of child endangerment for neglecting her infant son while under the influence of drugs, according to a criminal complaint.

Kira Elizabeth Anderson, 30, was released after her arraignment Wednesday after posting $25,000 bail. Her preliminary hearing is set for May 21 before District Judge John H. Fishel, court records state.

State police said they responded to a home in the 100 block of West Gay Street in Red Lion on Tuesday for a welfare check after neighbors called to say a 3-month-old baby at the house had been crying for hours and they believed he was being neglected.

Troopers said they spoke to Anderson and determined she was the sole care provider for her son.

Anderson was visibly under the influence of drugs, and she related she was currently on methadone and had used methamphetamines a few weeks before, the complaint said.

State police said Anderson appeared to be jittery and agitated and was unable to answer direct questions.

Anderson also was observed holding her son incorrectly due to her level of drug intoxication, the complaint said.

