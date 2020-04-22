CLOSE Scene of courthouse confrontation shooting

A man being held in York County Prison on charges that he shot a man behind the York County Judicial Center in 2018 is now accused of selling drugs in the jail and illegally possessing a weapon.

Matthew Lynn Hughes Jr., 21, of the 300 block of Sherman Street, was arraigned Wednesday on the felony charges of drug possession with intent to deliver and possession of a controlled substance or contraband by an inmate, and the misdemeanors of being an inmate in illegal possession of a weapon, possession of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia.

He is also known as Matthew Hughes III and as Matthew Hughes II, according to court records.

There is a different Matthew Lynn Hughes II in York as well, and that person was convicted of beating a man with a tire iron. Both men were born the same year.

York County Prison's intelligence staff received information on March 4 that Hughes was selling K2, also known as spice and synthetic marijuana, inside the prison, according to charging documents filed by state police.

Strip-searched: Staffers were told that Hughes was soaking bits of paper in liquid K2, then selling the dosed paper to other inmates.

On March 24, Hughes was taken from his cell and strip-searched, police said; his cell was also searched.

Prison staff found numerous wet pieces of paper in Hughes' cell, as well as five containers holding an unknown substance and a three-page "owe sheet," according to documents, meaning a list of people who owe him money. They also found a damp piece of paper folded inside other paper that was hidden in Hughes' shoe, police allege.

Initial testing on the seized items indicate the presence of K2, documents state.

The next day, prison staff searched Hughes' pants a second time and found a razor that had been hidden in a seam, charging documents allege.

Courthouse shooting: York City Police say Hughes and Shyquel Folk fired at least 16 times at Derek Dorsey of Baltimore behind the judicial center about 2:30 p.m. March 7, 2018.

Dorsey was attending the murder trial of his cousin, Vernon Cox Jr., who was later convicted of murdering Hughes' brother, Ryan Small. Cox is serving a life sentence.

Dorsey, who was 32 at the time, suffered a gunshot wound to his leg but survived. He later ignored a subpoena calling him to testify at Hughes' preliminary hearing, officials have said.

Folk was 15 years old at the time of the shooting but was charged as an adult.

He pleaded guilty in April 2019 to carrying a firearm without a license and was sentenced to 410 days to 23 months in county prison, which was a time-served sentence.

Hughes remains charged with conspiracy to commit aggravated assault and related offenses for allegedly shooting Dorsey. He maintains his innocence.

The background: Police have said that surveillance footage from the scene shows two people holding their hands up in a shooting motion, then putting their hands down and leaving the scene.

Before that, the two were walking in tandem, according to police.

Another camera caught the pair leaving, and detectives have said that Hughes could clearly be seen in the footage as he left the scene.

At least six city officers were able to positively identify Hughes in the footage, police have said.

Domestic-abuse charge: Hughes also remains charged in an unrelated criminal case.

On Christmas Eve 2017, he allegedly assaulted the mother of his child and twice threatened to kill her at a home in Red Lion, according to court documents.

Police said Hughes punched and choked the woman, put a knife to her back, then pointed a gun at her after she fled with her child to a friend's home, documents allege.

In that case, he remains charged with simple assault.

