A Springettsbury Township man is facing charges after assaulting his wife in their home Sunday, according to a criminal complaint.

Jorge Martin Torres, 33, is charged with a felony count of strangulation, a misdemeanor count of simple assault and a summary count of harassment.

He was released from York County Prison Monday after posting $10,000 bail and has a preliminary hearing set for May 19 before District Judge Barry L. Bloss Jr., according to online court records.

Springettsbury Township Police reported they investigated a domestic dispute around 1:30 p.m. Sunday at a house in the 100 block of Silver Spur Drive. Officers talked to the victim and her mother, who told police her daughter was assaulted by her husband.

Officers reported the victim’s left eye was bruised and swollen and she had scratches on her left forearm, the complaint said.

The woman said she and her husband were arguing over past issues in the living room and it turned into a verbal altercation.

The woman said Torres grabbed her by the throat and pushed her against the wall. She said he had both hands around her neck and was strangling her. The woman said she attempted to tell Torres to get away from her.

The victim said she lost consciousness and isn’t sure what happened after being strangled. She said she woke up in a second-floor bedroom with Torres applying an ice pack to her eye, the complaint said.

The victim said she didn’t remember being punched in the eye, but police said her injuries were consistent with such an injury.

The woman said she woke up panicking and told Torres to leave, which he did before police arrived.

The woman told police she and her husband have a prior history of domestic violence, both verbal and physical, the complaint said.

