A 32-year-old man was shot in the leg early Wednesday morning in York City and was taken to UPMC Memorial Hospital, where he is listed in stable condition, police said.

The shooting occurred around 3:16 a.m. in the 400 block of South Pershing Avenue.

York City Police said the man was walking home when he was stopped by two individuals who attempted to rob him.

The robbers shot the man once in the leg and fled the area, police said.

The victim told officers he did not know the suspects and it is not believed he was targeted in the shooting, police said.

No arrests have been made.

Anyone with information on the shooting is asked to contact York City Police at 717-845-1234 or 717-849-2219.

