Police have captured a York City felon affiliated with the Parkway street gang — who in 2013 told a York County jury that he illegally carries a gun because of his "lifestyle."

Wajh S. Jamison was on the lam for more than a month. He was captured over the weekend and arraigned Saturday at the county's central booking unit, according to court records.

He is charged with felony gun crimes in relation to the Feb. 26 homicide of his alleged associate, Willie Hicks, as the two of them and a third man robbed a York City barbershop about 1:45 a.m.

Hicks, 27, was shot and killed during the robbery, according to police, who said officers found him lying in the back of the shop, a mask covering his face and the hood of his sweatshirt pulled tightly around his head.

Hicks, of the 900 block of Madison Avenue, died of multiple gunshot wounds, according to the York County Coroner's Office.

An officer in the area was flagged down and directed to the barbershop right after the shooting, police said.

Jamison, 28, of the 400 block of North Beaver Street, remains in York County Prison on $150,000 bail, charged with the felonies of being a felon in illegal firearm possession and carrying a firearm without a license.

Wajh S. Jamison (Photo: Submitted)

He cannot be released from prison even if he posts bail because a state parole violation detainer has been filed against him, according to prison records.

At this point Jamison isn't charged with robbery, but York City spokesman Derek Hartman has said that detectives have the ability to add charges later.

Jamison's preliminary hearing is scheduled for May 22.

Barbershop stickup: According to charging documents, Jamison, Hicks and a third person are seen on video surveillance getting out of Hicks' blue Saturn, parked in the 300 block of West Clarke Avenue. The alley runs directly behind West Market Street.

Surveillance videos show that Jamison got out of the back seat of the car carrying a handgun, which he shoved in the front of his waistband and covered with his shirt, charging documents allege.

The trio then head toward Panache Plus barbershop at 405 W. Market St., police said.

Jamison is currently on state parole, as is the unnamed third accomplice, documents state; each was positively identified from the surveillance videos by their state parole officer.

Detectives filed charges against Jamison on March 10.

On March 16, they announced they were looking to question Shaheim "Mugga" Carr, 25, of York City, in relation to Hicks' death. As of Wednesday, no charges had been filed against Carr.

It's not the first time Jamison and Carr have been nearby when someone was shot and killed.

'My lifestyle': Both were near the corner of South Pershing Avenue and West Princess Street in York City at 4:20 p.m. June 21, 2012, when 21-year-old Kyle Westry was gunned down.

Jamison was one of at least four people firing guns during that shootout, according to trial testimony, but he wasn't charged with Westry's homicide because he was acting in self-defense.

Prosecutors have said Westry and three others confronted Jamison, who they believed shot someone they knew. The confrontation turned into a shootout, with at least 25 bullets fired, according to trial testimony.

During trial for one of Westry's accomplices, Jamison told jurors he has carried a gun for a long time "for protection ... from the things I be into: My lifestyle."

Jamison testified that he and Carr, whom he described as his "associate," were at a nearby barbershop when they were confronted by a group, and the confrontation spilled outside.

'Sold out'? According to Jamison, he was backed up against a wall, and the group formed a semi-circle around him. He claimed that Carr "sold me out" by leaving the scene.

Jamison admitted at trial that after shooting Westry he ran away and tossed his gun as he fled.

Police have said they believe he was wearing a bulletproof vest and discarded that as well, but Jamison denied it on the stand.

He later pleaded guilty to carrying a firearm without a license and was sentenced to two to four years in prison.

