A woman is charged with felony aggravated assault after scuffling with a nurse at York Hospital and causing him to hit his head on the door, resulting in a large laceration, according to a criminal complaint.

Chaya Ann Jones, 24, of no fixed address, remained in York County Prison Tuesday on $5,000 bail and faces a preliminary hearing May 18 before District Judge Ronald J. Haskell Jr., online court records state.

York City Police went to York Hospital at 11:45 p.m. Friday to investigate a report of a staff member being assaulted.

Officers said they spoke with nurse Isaac Mosiori, who was in the emergency room getting a laceration on his head stapled and bandaged up, the complaint said.

Mosiori told police he was in the northeast wing of the hospital and was tending to Jones, who became agitated and slapped him in the face because she was not receiving the medication she wanted.

Jones lunged at Mosiori, they fell to the floor and she punched him in the head. Mosiori hit his head on the door, causing a large laceration, the complaint said.

Jones was taken into custody without incident.

