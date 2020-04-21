Buy Photo . (Photo: The York Dispatch)

York City Police are investigating a hit-and-run incident Monday night in which a vehicle struck four houses and four parked vehicles before the driver got away.

“The residences had damage to their front porches (mainly front porch posts) and one had damage to a fence and another had damage to the front storm door,” Officer Derek Hartman, the department’s spokesman, stated in an email. “The driver then fled on foot."

Hartman said the incident occurred around 9:15 p.m. in the 600 block of West College Avenue in York City. He did not provide an estimate damage on the parked vehicles.

Anyone with information on the hit-and-run is asked to contact York City Police at 717-845-1234 or 717-849-2219.

