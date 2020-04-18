LINKEDINCOMMENTMORE

West Manchester Township Police are seeking to identify a man and woman from surveillance photos in connection to a theft last month.

Officers said an electric skateboard was taken March 26 from outside the Walmart located at 1000 Town Center Drive in West Manchester Township.  

Anyone who can identify the suspects is asked to contact Officer Matthew DeWitt at 717-792-9514 or mdewitt@wmtwp.com.

— Ron Musselman can be reached at rmusselman@yorkdispatch.com or via Twitter at @ronmusselman8.

