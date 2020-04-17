Buy Photo Northern York County Regional Police in Dover Township, Tuesday, Oct. 16, 2018. Dawn J. Sagert photo (Photo: The York Dispatch)

Three Manchester Township residents have been arrested in connection with an incident in which gunshots rang out in North York earlier this month, police said.

The unidentified shooter, a 17-year-old male, is facing charges of receiving stolen property, possession of a firearm by a minor, recklessly endangering another person and disorderly conduct, Northern York County Regional Police said in a news release.

The shooter got the gun from another 17-year-old male, who stole it from his father, officers said. That unidentified juvenile is facing charges of theft by unlawful taking, receiving stolen property and possession of a firearm by a minor.

After firing the shots, the teen gave the gun to Alec Bode, 21, who told police he had no idea why the juvenile asked him to hold onto the firearm and he didn't ask any questions, officers said. ,

Bode is facing charges of receiving stolen property and possessing a firearm without a license.

Police said it is unclear who or what was being shot at on the night of the incident, which occurred April 2 at or near the corner of North Pine Street and East Fifth Avenue.

Officers recovered two 9 mm shell casings and one .22-caliber shell casing at the scene.

