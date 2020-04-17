Buy Photo 40 S. Constitution Ave. Friday, April 17, 2020, where the York County Coroner says a double murder-suicide occurred the day before. Bill Kalina photo (Photo: Bill Kalina, The York Dispatch)

Two men and a woman died in an apparent double murder-suicide Thursday night in New Freedom, according to the York County Coroner’s Office.

Chris Boyer, chief of the Rose Fire Co., grew up in that area of southern York County and was the first on scene for his department in what was initially reported to be a structure fire.

He quickly learned the nature of the incident and was still trying to come to grips with it Friday morning.

“It hit close to home and affected a lot of the community,” Boyer said.

York County Coroner Pam Gay said in a news release early Friday morning that “it was determined that an adult male had shot and killed an older adult male and female before killing himself.”

The names of the deceased are expected to be released later Friday, along with the cause and manner of death, the coroner said.

Firefighters responded to a report of a possible structure fire just after 5 p.m. Thursday at a house in the first block of South Constitution Avenue.

“There was no fire,” Boyer said. “It was just a pot of food burning on the stove.”

Boyer said he was met by officers shortly after entering the house.

“I was met by a police officer, who told me to step back, that it was a police incident,” Boyer said. “The Southern Regional Police Department discovered the bodies.

“None of my men entered the building except for myself and that was just to check the structure and check for any fire extension, which there was not.

“At that point, we ventilated the structure, got all of the smoke out of the building and turned it over to police to finish their investigation,” Boyer said.

Southern Regional Police Chief James Boddington, whose department is handling the investigation, could not be immediately reached Friday morning.

This is a developing story. Check back later for more details.

