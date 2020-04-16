Jacob Scott Wismiewski (Photo: Submitted)

A man who allegedly tried to grab a state trooper’s gun while in custody Saturday at York Hospital had been arrested after he was found showering in another man's home in Peach Bottom Township.

Jacob Scott Wismiewski, 27, of no fixed address, had knocked on the door and asked to use the bathroom, police said. He then helped himself to the shower, which prompted the man residing in the home to report Wismiewski.

“(The) individual was located in the residence’s bathroom, taking a shower and singing,” state police said in a news release.

After being told to leave the house, Wismiewski attempted to gain entry into another nearby house. He ran away before eventually being taken into custody.

Wismiewski is facing multiple charges, including aggravated assault and disarming a law enforcement officer, both felonies, and a misdemeanor count of simple assault.

He is in York County Prison on $30,000 bail and faces a May 11 hearing before District Judge Ronald Haskell Jr. according to online court records.

He also is facing separate felony burglary charges.

Troopers said in a news release previously that Wismiewski was taken to York Hospital to be medically evaluated before being taken to Central Booking to be arraigned.

While in custody, Wismiewski told police he was "skilled in martial arts" and wanted to fight Trooper Jacob Penhorwood, state police said.

As Wismiewski was being evaluated at the hospital, he tried to get out of his hospital bed before being restrained by Penhorwood and Trooper Zachary Larkin.

During the struggle, Wismiewski wrapped his legs around Penhorwood's leg in an attempt to grab the trooper's gun, state police said.

