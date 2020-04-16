William Raymond Perry (Photo: Courtesy of nycrpd.org)

Police have filed more child endangerment charges in the case of three young Manheim Township children once again found running the neighborhood unsupervised, according to allegations.

Earlier this month, Northern York County Regional Police charged the children's babysitter, Savannah Lynn Peterson, with child endangerment for allegedly failing to watch them, which allowed two of the children to navigate more than 150 yards of rocky terrain, avoiding electrified fences along the way, so they could swim in a farmer's pond.

Officers were called back to Blue Hill Road about 5 p.m. Wednesday after the three siblings — ages 5, 6 and 9 — were found running around the same farmer's horse pasture unsupervised, according to police.

It was about 50 degrees out at the time, and the 5-year-old was naked, police said. The child, who has Down syndrome, was found wandering naked on Blue Hill Road on Feb. 9, according to police.

Children removed: The York County Office of Children, Youth and Families has taken the three children from their home and placed them in protective custody, police said.

Heather Lynn Perry (Photo: Courtesy of nycrpd.org)

The children's grandfather, 63-year-old William Raymond Perry and their mother, 39-year-old Heather Lynn Perry, are charged with one count each of felony child endangerment and two counts each of the misdemeanor version of that offense.

William Perry has legal custody of the children, according to charging documents.

He told officers he was asleep in his home when the children left, and Heather Perry told officers the children went outside unsupervised to jump on a trampoline, according to police.

The Perrys, both of the 5700 block of Blue Hill Road, remain free on $5,000 bail each, according to court records.

Northern Regional officers have been called to the Perry home four times so far this year to investigate complaints of the children wandering off their property unsupervised, sometimes without clothing, according to police.

Running with horses: Officers determined that on Wednesday, the children climbed through a portion of inactive electrified fencing and were running around a horse pasture where a number of horses were unrestrained and grazing, charging documents state.

Each horse weighs about 1,400 pounds, police said.

The farmer provided officers with video surveillance that showed the children on his property unsupervised a number of times, police said. One video clip showed the unsupervised 5-year-old trying to get into the farmer's house when no one was home there, documents state.

William and Heather Perry could not be reached for comment. It is unclear if they have retained attorneys.

