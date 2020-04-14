Northern York County Regional Police are seeking to identify and talk to an individual in connection to a recent auto theft. (Photo: Submitted)

Northern York County Regional Police are hoping to identify an individual in connection to a recent auto theft.

The person in the surveillance photo was reported to have pushed the vehicle, a white 2000 Kia Optima, into a parking spot after it crashed at 8:15 a.m. April 7, according to witnesses.

Officers said the vehicle was stolen from the 600 block of North George Street in North York and was found crashed off of Grant Avenue in York City.

The driver of the vehicle is unknown, police said.

Anyone who can identify the individual, who officers would like to speak to, is asked to contact police at (717) 467-8355 or at tips@nycrpd.org.

