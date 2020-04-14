Buy Photo . (Photo: The York Dispatch)

York City Police are investigating an incident in which an armed man refused to stop for officers and crashed his vehicle into a house before fleeing on foot.

Officer Derek Hartman, who serves as the department’s spokesman, said no arrests have been made in the incident, which occurred around 5:20 a.m. on Saturday.

Hartman said officers attempted to stop a silver Nissan for a vehicle violation in the first block of South Hartley Street in York City.

The driver fled from officers and struck a house as he attempted to turn onto Belvidere Street from Philadelphia Street. The man then from officers on foot, Hartman said.

“They could see he was carrying a firearm as he was running away,” he said. “Officers chased the subject but he managed to get away. A firearm was then found shortly afterwards in the area that the suspect had fled.”

The house was damaged, and the man’s vehicle had to be towed, Hartman said.

Anyone with information on the incident is asked to call York City Police at 717-846-1234 or 717-849-2219.

