Jacob Scott Wismiewski (Photo: Submitted)

It took two police officers and some hospital staff to restrain a York County man who tried to grab a state trooper's gun Saturday while in police custody at York Hospital.

Jacob Scott Wismiewski, 27, of no fixed address, is charged with aggravated assault and disarming a law enforcement officer, both felonies.

Wismiewski, who was initially arrested at 6:44 a.m. on Saturday in Peach Bottom Township on two separate felony burglary charges, was brought to York Hospital to be medically evaluated, according to a news release.

While in custody, Wismiewski told police he was "skilled in martial arts" and wanted to fight Pennsylvania State Police Trooper Jacob Penhorwood, the release said.

While being evaluated at York Hospital, Wismiewski tried to get out of his hospital bed before being restrained by Penhorwood and Tooper Zachary Larkin. During the struggle, Wismiewski wrapped his legs around Penhorwood's leg in an attempt to grab the trooper's gun, according to police.

"Wismiewski used both of his legs to attempt to bring (Penhorwood's) left ankle and firearm towards Wismiewski's torso," the release states. "Trooper Penhorwood observed Wismiewski reach around his back and try to grab his ankle, in the area of his firearm."

Penhorwood, Larkin and hospital staff were able to restrain Wismiewski and he was discharged and arraigned later that night, the release states.

According to Penhorwood, Wismiewski was "within a couple of inches to a maximum of one foot" away from grabbing the trooper's firearm, according to police.

In addition to felony assault charges, Wismiewski also is charged with a misdemeanor count of simple assault.

He's at York County Prison on $60,000 bail.

Wismiewski has a preliminary hearing for the assault charges at 10 a.m. May 11 with District Judge Ronald Haskell. He has another hearing the following day for separate burglary charges, scheduled for 10 a.m. May 12 with District Judge Laura Manifold.

