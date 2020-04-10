Buy Photo York County Judicial Center (Photo: The York Dispatch)

York County's district attorney and criminal court judges are reviewing a list of state prison inmates doing time on York County convictions who are being considered for early release because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Gov. Tom Wolf on Friday issued an executive order authorizing the early release of up to 1,800 state-prison inmates who meet certain criteria, including being nonviolent, vulnerable to coronavirus and nearing the end of their prison terms.

As part of that process, the state Department of Corrections is providing each county with a list of inmates currently being considered for early release and asking county district attorneys and judges to review the lists and share any objections they have.

York County Common Pleas President Judge Joseph C. Adams told The York Dispatch on Friday that in York County, the judge who presided over each inmate's criminal trial will be the judge to consider if an objection to the temporary early release should be raised.

"It's because the (trial) judge knows the case," he said. "They know the details better than anyone else, so it just makes sense to have that judge review it."

In cases where judges have retired, another criminal court judge will be appointed, Adams said.

The judge said the governor's order is similar to what's happening in York County, where officials have already been considering — and in some cases granting — temporary furloughs and early parole of some of York County Prison's work-release inmates in the wake of the pandemic.

19 in York County: Kyle King, spokesman for the district attorney's office, said his office received the list earlier this week.

There are 19 state prison inmates on the list, he confirmed, and their cases are already under review by prosecutors. All are incarcerated on low-level offenses, he said.

York County's deadline to object to the potential release of specific prisoners is the end of business on Monday, according to King, who said counties are being asked to submit specific objections to a prisoner's early release.

Like Judge Adams, King also noted that York County officials have been taking measures to reduce the nonviolent work-release population in York County Prison by granting temporary furloughs or early parole.

To be eligible for the temporary sentence-reprieve program, inmates must be within nine months of their release date, have nonviolent convictions and not have committed other crimes while incarcerated or been denied parole, according to the judge's order.

Inmates who are particularly vulnerable to COVID-19 because they are age 65 or older also are eligible, as are those with serious medical issues that include heart disease, diabetes, chronic respiratory disease, cancer, autoimmune disorders and pregnancy, according to the order.

Those considered at high risk for COVID-19 complications are eligible for early release if they are within a year of their release date, the order states.

How many? Between 1,500 and 1,800 inmates are technically eligible, "although given the reentry challenges of ensuring connection to the health care and behavioral health system(s), housing and food security, the number will likely be less than the eligible pool," according to a news release from Wolf's office.

The early releases could start happening as soon as Tuesday, Wolf's office said, and released inmates will be monitored in much the same way as state parolees are.

"Upon expiration of the order, individuals would be returned to prison to complete any remaining portion of their sentences," according to Wolf's office.

Inmates deemed eligible will be released either to home confinement or to halfway houses, according to Wolf's office.

In addition to crimes of violence, other types of convictions also make inmates ineligible for release, including sex offenses, gun crimes, internet child pornography and drug trafficking, Wolf's order states.

Pennsylvania's state prisons hold about 44,000 inmates, according to The Associated Press.

