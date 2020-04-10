LINKEDINCOMMENTMORE

A Hanover man wanted on rape charges in York County was arrested on Thursday in Wisconsin, the U.S. Marshals Service said.

Emmanuel Lugo-Fernandez, 31, is facing one felony count each of rape by forcible compulsion, sexual assault and aggravated indecent assault without consent and a misdemeanor count of indecent assault without consent, according to online court records.  

In January 2019, the Hanover Police Department investigated the alleged rape of a 16-year old girl.  As a result of their investigation they obtained an arrest warrant charging Lugo-Fernandez, according to a news release from the U.S. Marshals Service.

    About 3:30 p.m. on Thursday, members of the task force arrested him at an apartment in the 2000 block of Basten Street in Green Bay, Wisconsin, without incident.

    Lugo-Fernandez was turned over to the Green Bay Police Department for arraignment and is awaiting extradition to Pennsylvania, the news release said.

    — Ron Musselman can be reached at rmusselman@yorkdispatch.com or via Twitter at @ronmusselman8.

