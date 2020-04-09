A car crashed into an unoccupied garage Thursday morning in Manchester Township. (Photo: Northern York County Regional Police.)

There were no injuries reported after a car crashed into an unoccupied garage Thursday morning in Manchester Township, police said.

The crash occurred in the 2700 block of North George Street.

No further details were immediately available Tuesday morning.

Northern York County Regional Police are investigating.

