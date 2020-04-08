Buy Photo . (Photo: The York Dispatch)

A Shrewsbury Township man is wanted after he was involved in a hit-and-run incident and led police on a brief chase before crossing the state line into Maryland early Sunday morning.

State police on Tuesday filed multiple charges against Jacob Lee Ruth, 28, before District Judge Lindy Lane Sweeney, including a felony count of fleeing or attempting to elude an officer and four misdemeanor counts of reckless endangerment, according to online court records.

Ruth also is facing summary counts of driving in the wrong lane, failure to stop at a stop sign, reckless driving and damage to an unattended property.

State police said they responded to a hit-and-run crash in which a vehicle struck a stop sign at the intersection of Strassburg Circle and Covington Drive in Shrewsbury Township around 1 a.m. Sunday.

A witness told state police he heard a loud bang and saw a Hyundai Elantra knocking down the sign and leaving without notifying the owner of the property, the complaint said.

State police said they located a wallet belonging to Ruth at the scene and tried to locate him at his last known address on Mount Airy Road.

Troopers spoke with his mother, who pointed out his vehicle, which had a broken windshield and was driving past at a slow speed.

>>Like what you’re reading? Not a subscriber? Click here for full access to The York Dispatch’s hard-hitting news, local sports and entertainment.

State police tried to stop Ruth by activating their emergency lights, but he didn't pull over, the complaint said.

Troopers said Ruth committed numerous traffic violations before crossing the state line into Maryland, where state police ended their pursuit.

— Ron Musselman can be reached at rmusselman@yorkdispatch.com or via Twitter at @ronmusselman8.

Read or Share this story: https://www.yorkdispatch.com/story/news/crime/2020/04/08/police-shrewsbury-twp-man-involved-hit-and-run-chase-md-line/2967804001/